Budget 2020 | Key announcements on jobs, internships, and education

The Finance Minister has proposed FDI in education

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech for 2020 has proposed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in education.

She announced that 150 higher education institutions are to start apprenticeships. Urban local bodies are to provide internship opportunities for fresh engineers for a year.

In order to provide quality education to students of deprived sections, it is proposed to start a degree level full-fledged online education programme.

Under the Study in India programme, an INDSAT exam is proposed to be held in Asian and African countries. A National Police University and National Forensic Science University are proposed.

There is a shortage of qualified medical doctors. For this, it is proposed to attach a medical college to existing district hospitals under PPP mode.

For this purpose, the education sector has been allocated ₹99,300 crore and the Skill Development sector has been allocated ₹3,000 crore.

Ms. Sitharaman also mentioned that the National Infrastructure Pipeline presents a huge employment opportunity. A National Logistics Policy is to be released soon.

