Ahead of Budget session, Government convenes all-party meeting on January 30

The budget session will take place between January 31 and February 9

January 29, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

The government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on January 30 ahead of the Budget session.

It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address.

