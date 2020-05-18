Business

BSE, NSE cut SME listing fee by 25%

As part of their attempts to lower the compliance costs for companies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BSE and NSE have reduced the annual listing fees for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by 25%.

While a statement issued by BSE stated that the reduced listing fee structure would be applicable for currently-listed companies as well as for all the firms waiting to be listed on the bourse, NSE said that the rebate is for all existing listed entities.

There are about 322 SMEs listed on the BSE platform, while the NSE has 209 such listed entities. The separate segment for SMEs was launched by both the exchanges in 2012.

May 18, 2020

