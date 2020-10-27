Business

Bookings for all-new Hyundai i20 open today

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., (HMIL) will commence bookings for the all-new i20 premium hatchback through online or at its dealerships across the country on the payment of ₹21,000 starting October 28. The national launch is set for November 5. Hyundai is offering the car in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants in 8 colour options, the carmaker said.

Further, i20 is available from a variety of petrol, diesel and turbo petrol BS6 engines and transmission options that include first-in-segment Intelligent Manual Transmission, Intelligent Variable Transmission, 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission and Manual Transmissions, said the company in a statement

