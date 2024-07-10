GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BOI pays ₹935.44 crore dividend to govt.

Published - July 10, 2024 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Bank of India on Wednesday handed over a dividend cheque for ₹935.44 crore for the financial year 2023-24 to the Government of India.

The cheque was handed over to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by MD & CEO Rajneesh Karnatak and all the four Executive Directors of Bank of India in the presence of Bhushan Kumar Sinha, the Government Nominee Director of the Bank of India.

Bank of India had declared dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share (28%) for the financial year 2023-24. 

For the full year 2023-24, Bank of India’s net profit jumped 57% from ₹4,023 crore in FY23 to ₹6,318 crore for FY24, the bank said in a statement.

