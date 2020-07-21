Business

Boddu is new MD and CEO of KVB

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (KVB) has appointed Ramesh Babu Boddu as the managing director and chief executive officer. At a board meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Boddu was co-opted as an additional director and subsequently appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge, according to a filing.

He succeeds P.R. Seshadri, who resigned in January 2020 on personal grounds.

