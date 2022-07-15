BMW Motorrad unveils G 310 RR bike at ₹2.85 lakh

The motorcycle comes with a 313-cc engine enabling it to accelerate from 0-60 km/hour in just 2.9 seconds

BMW Motorrad India on Friday unveiled BMW G 310 RR, its road racing sports bike in the sub-500 class, in two variants with prices starting from ₹2.85 lakh.

The bike is available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships, the company said in a statement.

It is the third model to be rolled out from the BMW 310 bike range. While BMW G 310 R is a roadster, G 310 GS is an adventure bike. The G 310 RR is priced at ₹2.85 lakh and RR Style Sport at ₹2.99 lakh respectively.

The BMW G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad andTVS Motor Company. It is produced at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur plant along with G 310 R and G 310 GS.

“In just under 5 years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular and are in high demand all over the world,” said Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa, BMW Motorrad.

“We are glad to launch it first in India which is one of the fastest-growing markets for BMW Motorrad,” he said.

The G 310 RR comes with a 313-cc engine enabling it to accelerate from 0-60 km/hour in just 2.9 seconds.