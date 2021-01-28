BITS Pilani unveils new business school

BITS Pilani, an Institution of Eminence, on Thursday announced to set up BITS School of Management (BITSoM)-a new-age global business school that will have its 60 acres campus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The B-school will be set up on with an investment of more than ₹1,500 crore over the next 10 years.

BITSoM will offer a futuristic curriculum in its 2-year residential MBA degree programme, with a faculty hand picked from the top business schools globally. In the interim, BITSoM will operate out of a campus in Powai, Mumbai.

Unveiling the project Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “The accelerating trends of digitisation, sustainability, and de-globalisation are reshaping the world in more ways than one can imagine. In a world marked by uncertainty, it is time to introduce a new way of thinking and prepare young leaders for this age of disruption.”

“Building on the legacy of BITS Pilani, we have envisioned that BITSoM will mould visionary game-changers through a new age MBA degree program, that goes beyond management studies alone. The endeavour is not just to redefine management education, but also help articulate the role of business in society,” he added.

The two-year MBA program will infuse the fundamentals of business, i.e. Marketing, Finance, Strategy, with relevant future-focused courses on Emerging Technology, Design Thinking and, Data Analytics, the B-School said.

“Amplified by modern workplaces’ needs and to prepare future-ready leaders, BITSoM will provide distinctive specializations in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Ecommerce and Digital Leadership (a first amongst top global schools), Finance and Investments, Leadership and Strategy, and Marketing and Consumer Insights,” it added.

All students will take a module on ‘Winning at the Workplace’, designed to develop cognitive and