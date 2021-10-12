Business

‘Bioethanol can be reliable aviation fuel’

Bioethanol can be a sustainable fuel for the aviation sector, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday at a virtual conference organised by the Indian Sugar Mills Association on ‘Alternative Fuel - Road Ahead.’

It can provide 80% savings on greenhouse gas emissions and can be blended up to 50% with conventional jet fuels without any modification. He said it has already been tested and approved by the Indian Air Force. Brazilian Air Force is already using ethanol in its fighter jets.

With the roll out of flex-fuel vehicles that run 100% on bioethanol, the demand for ethanol will jump four to five times. “We are planning to introduce flex-fuel vehicles soon which allows the operation of the vehicles on 100% bioethanol or 100% petrol,” he said.


