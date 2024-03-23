GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bima Sugam e-market, life cover surrender value, corporate governance norms among 8 regulations approved by IRDAI

March 23, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved eight regulations covering a clutch of crucial aspects, from policyholders interests, rural and social sector responsibilities of insurers, corporate governance, and one on the proposed insurance e-marketplace Bima Sugam.

As many as 34 regulations have been replaced with six regulations and two new regulations introduced, after a comprehensive review, to enhance clarity and coherence, the regulator said on Friday on the approvals granted at the 125th authority meeting in Hyderabad earlier this week.

On the IRDAI (Bima Sugam - Insurance Electronic Marketplace) Regulations, 2024, it said the aim was to establish a digital public infrastructure towards universalisation and democratisation of insurance in line with the ‘Insurance for all by 2047’ vision. The marketplace will serve as a one stop solution for all insurance stakeholders, including customers, insurers, intermediaries and agents.

Pitched as UPI moment for insurance in his interaction with the media by IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda, Bima Sugam, along with the women-led distribution channel Bima Vahak and comprehensive insurance cover Bima Vistaar, form the trinity proposed to enhance insurance penetration, especially in the hinterland.

The IRDAI (Insurance Products) Regulations, 2024, concerning the surrender value on certain life covers among others, the regulator said six regulations had been merged into a unified framework to enable insurers to swiftly respond to evolving market demands, enhance ease of conducting business and boosting insurance penetration. These regulations promote good governance in product design and pricing, including strengthening of the principles governing guaranteed surrender value and special surrender value along with disclosures thereof.

The IRDAI (Rural, Social Sector, and Motor Third Party Obligations) Regulations, 2024 while consolidating existing norms has set Gram Panchayat as the new unit of measurement for insurers’ rural obligations, extends scope of social sector to cover cardholders and beneficiaries under various schemes, and prescribes unit of measurement for motor TP obligations to be renewal of coverage to goods carrying vehicles, passenger carrying vehicles and tractors.

The other regulations encompass pivotal domains such as operation of foreign reinsurance branches as well as aspects of registration, actuarial, finance, investment and corporate governance.

New health insurer

The March 19th meeting also granted certificate of registration to a new health insurer, Galaxy Health and Allied Insurance Company. With this, the number of insurers operating in health insurance segment has gone up to seven, IRDAI said. It is the sixth registration granted by the regulator in about a year in the life, non-life and health insurance segments.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.