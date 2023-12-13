Bihar Investor Summit | Delegates from 16 countries to attend

December 13, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Patna

Representatives from 16 countries including the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and Germany will attend the Bihar Business Connect-2023, a global investors summit, commencing in Patna on December 12.

Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said a total of 600 delegates including those from major Indian business houses such as Adani Group, Godrej Group and Britannia will take part in the two-day event.

"The Bihar Business Connect-2023 is a global investors summit which aims at projecting the State as an attractive global investment destination. The event will highlight the State's advantages across key sectors such as textiles, food processing, IT and bio-fuel," Mr. Mahaseth said.

Besides India, delegates from 15 countries including the U.S., Taiwan, Japan, Germany, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Netherlands, Hungary, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Uzbekistan will participate in the programme.

"The State has formulated policies providing support and incentives to the investors. The concluding day event will be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," said Mr. Mahaseth.