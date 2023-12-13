HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar Investor Summit | Delegates from 16 countries to attend

Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said a total of 600 delegates including those from major Indian business houses such as Adani Group, Godrej Group and Britannia will take part in the two-day event.

December 13, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Patna

PTI
Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth. File

Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth. File

Representatives from 16 countries including the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and Germany will attend the Bihar Business Connect-2023, a global investors summit, commencing in Patna on December 12.

Also read: Bihar woos investors with road shows, attempts to ‘change perception about State’

Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said a total of 600 delegates including those from major Indian business houses such as Adani Group, Godrej Group and Britannia will take part in the two-day event.

"The Bihar Business Connect-2023 is a global investors summit which aims at projecting the State as an attractive global investment destination. The event will highlight the State's advantages across key sectors such as textiles, food processing, IT and bio-fuel," Mr. Mahaseth said.

Besides India, delegates from 15 countries including the U.S., Taiwan, Japan, Germany, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Netherlands, Hungary, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Uzbekistan will participate in the programme.

"The State has formulated policies providing support and incentives to the investors. The concluding day event will be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," said Mr. Mahaseth.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / investments / Bihar / Patna / summit

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.