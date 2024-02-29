GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru climbs 4 notches in luxury home mart globally: Knight Frank

Bengaluru climbed four positions on the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) from 63rd rank in 2022

February 29, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a luxury home.

A representational photo of a luxury home. | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

Bengaluru ranks 59 in the top 100 luxury residential markets in the world, according to Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024, which was released on February 28.

Bengaluru climbed four positions on the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) from 63rd rank in 2022 owing to a 2.2% year-on-year increase in the price value of the luxury residential market.

Other Indian cities in the top 100

Mumbai stood at 8th position, up from 37th in 2022, and Delhi is at 37th rank, up from 77 in 2022, in the top 100 luxury residential markets in the world.

“While Mumbai logged into the top 10 league among PIRI 100 cities, Delhi and Bengaluru also demonstrated positive momentum by improving their ranks,’‘ said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / real estate / economy, business and finance / Mumbai / Delhi / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.