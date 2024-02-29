GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-T assessees receive quick attention under faceless assessment system: FM

Faceless tax assessment platform has improved the ease of doing business by reducing discretion of officers, says Sitharaman; lauds Bengaluru’s tax payers for contribution to overall tax buoyancy

February 29, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the audience during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremony of residential complex ‘Hongirana’ for the Income Tax officers and staffers, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the audience during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremony of residential complex ‘Hongirana’ for the Income Tax officers and staffers, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The I-T Department’s faceless tax assessment system, aimed at improving the ease of doing business, had reduced the discretion of officers, made grievance redressal quicker and overall improved the perception about the department among taxpayers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Wednesday.

“With this system, the taxpayers have found great relief and the redressal of grievances has gotten faster,” Ms. Sitharaman said in her keynote address at a foundation stone laying ceremony of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) residential quarters in Bengaluru. “The faceless assessment platform was also brought in so that the discretion of an officer does not impact taxpayers,” she added.

‘’Despite some teething troubles initially, the system today is well settled and working now,’‘ she further said.

The platform was aimed at promoting transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the assessment process while reducing corruption and therefore taxpayer grievances, the Minister observed.

Observing that the Central Processing Centre of the faceless tax assessment platform for the entire country was located in Bengaluru, Ms. Sitharaman said the tax payers of Bengaluru, both individual and corporates, had contributed significantly to revenue buoyancy.

“Your contribution is relentless. There has never been a dip. So thank you very much Bengaluru for keeping that momentum up”, she said.

Related Topics

personal income

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.