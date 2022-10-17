Battery tech start-up Indi Energy wins DRDO contest

Indi Energy, a start-up working in the area of battery technologies, said it has won the first place in the recently held Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) nationwide “Dare to Dream 3.0” contest.

The contest was held, among others, to identify start-ups and provide them with a platform to showcase excellence and innovation.

Indi Energy, headquartered in TIDES Business Incubator, IIT Roorkee, was awarded for the development of Sodium-ion battery technology, it said.

Akash Soni, CEO and co-founder, Indi Energy said “We are on a mission to develop low-cost, safe and high- performance sodium-ion batteries made from locally available abundant bio-waste and sodium salt precursors, thereby reducing India’s heavy reliance on scarce elements such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel that are critical elements in making Li-ion batteries.”

“Our proprietary technology will also enable indigenous manufacturing of high-performance battery cells in India without depending on foreign imports for critical raw materials that goes into battery cell production,” he added.