Bajaj Allianz launches insurance cover for pet dogs

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched an insurance product for pet dogs. The product, Bajaj Allianz Pet Dog Insurance Policy, provides comprehensive coverage to domesticated pet dogs of indigenous origin, pedigree, non-pedigree, cross-bred and also exotic breeds over the lifetime of the dogs from age three months to 10 years, the company said on Wednesday.

A release from the general insurer said the product consists of one mandatory cover (base cover) namely surgery expenses and hospitalisation cover and six optional covers – mortality benefit cover, terminal diseases cover, long term care cover, OPD cover, theft/lost/straying cover and third party liability cover. It covers treatment costs of specified diseases as well as surgeries, hospitalisation or death due to illnesses.

In addition, treatment of any injury, surgery, hospitalisation or mortality resulting from any accident is covered from the moment of policy issuance, without any waiting period. The policy also covers the theft/loss or straying of the pet dog as well as the legal liability of pet owner in case of any third party bodily injury, death or property damage because of the pet dog, including the legal costs for defending the claim.

Premium for the policy starts from ₹315, excluding GST, and varies based on the age, size, gender, covers opted for, plan opted for and sum insured selected. A discount of 5% on premium is provided in case of RFID tagging.

The product has two plans. Medical tests for pet dog is not mandatory even at higher ages subject to waiting period for covering certain diseases.

MD and CEO Tapan Singhel said, “Pet insurance can be that indispensable financial tool to ensure your dog gets essential medical care and attention, thus making you worry-free.”