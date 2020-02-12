Auto Expo 2020 concludes

The Auto Expo 2020 concluded on Wednesday after witnessing over 70 vehicle launches and unveilings while witnessing a footfall of over 6.08 lakh visitors over the past eight days.

The 15th edition of the biennial show saw 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors. These included eight global premiers and over 70 launches and unveilings, including 35 electric vehicles, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, which organised the event with support from Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and Confederation of Indian Industry, said in a statement.

The auto extravaganza, which was held in the shadow of the prolonged slowdown in the auto sector besides the global outbreak of coronavirus, saw a majority of two-wheeler makers and many carmakers skipping the event. These include market leader Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles, TVS Motors, Royal Enfield, besides BMW, Audi, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Honda Cars, Ford and Fiat. However, at the same time, new participants included Chinese players such as Great Wall Motors and Haima Automobile along with Olectra.

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM said, “This was the highest footfall at the Motor Show held in Greater Noida, a testimonial of customer’s aspiration and affection for the automobile industry.”

He added that auto shows globally have evolved and transformed from being mere static displays to providing a unique and enriching experience for every segment of the society at large.

As per SIAM, similar to the last expo, this year’s Auto Expo also witnessed a good response on social media. There were more than 50,000 engagements on its official hashtag, which further garnered over 23 lakh impressions in a span of eight days.