Q. My daughter is 22, single and has just started earning ₹60,000 per month. She is currently saving ₹5,000 a month via a recurring deposit and ₹12,500 a month in provident fund. Her expenses are about ₹9,500 a month and variable expenses, a maximum of ₹5,500 a month. She neither has any other savings, nor does she have any financial commitments. She has a surplus of ₹25,000 a month. Please advise as to how and where to invest, to maximise her returns and minimise her tax commitments. She is covered under her company’s group health insurance as well as the family health insurance I have. She does not have any life/accident insurance cover. She plans to get married after three years.

Pattabiraman

A. Since your daughter appears to have exhausted the Section 80C tax-saving limit, there is no need for any other tax-saving options at this juncture. Instead of focussing on taxes, let her optimise on returns. Given that she is starting young, it is good to get exposed to mutual funds early on. Let the recurring deposit and the provident fund investments be treated as her debt options. She can consider investing ₹10,000 in an equity index fund, ₹5,000 in a multi-cap fund, ₹5,000 in a quality mid-cap fund and ₹5,000 in a U.S.-based international fund. This portfolio is for long-term investing and needs at least a 7-year time frame of holding. Hence avoid redeeming this for wedding-related expense as much as possible. Set up a separate portfolio, if needed, by reducing the amount invested in this long-term portfolio and increase her savings in the recurring deposit if the purpose is to save for her wedding.

Please make sure she gets involved in her finances and manages it. If she has further surplus, she can invest in liquid funds and keep it as an emergency fund for any of her expenses or even for her wedding expenses. She can consider a term plan when her family is dependent on her income.

Q. I am 20 years old. I have a small surplus of ₹500 per month. How and where can I invest this money for some good returns?

Vivek Singh

A. It is good to know that you wish to invest early on. Please do look at these investments as long-term wealth creators and not for short-term quick gains. Consider starting an SIP in a consistent multi-cap fund. Ask your adviser (or do it yourself) for steady performers and not just top performers. As your savings increase, add two-three funds with different strategies.

Q. I am 52 years of age and work in an insurance company. My savings under Sec. 80C is more than ₹2.15 lakh, which is about ₹65,000 over the exemption limit of ₹1.50 lakh. So, each month it is more than ₹5,000. Can I invest this excess amount in a mutual fund or SIP so that I get a decent amount on my retirement? I have enough exemption under other tax-saving sections. I have a son who is studying in sixth semester BE. Except for education and marriage expenses, I have no other obligations. Please guide me.

T.P.N. MURTHY

A. If you decide to earmark this amount for retirement, consider a 60:40, equity:debt approach. I am suggesting debt despite your exposure to provident fund just to provide some cushion to the equity component in your portfolio. Start SIPs in the above proportion in a consistent multi-cap fund (40%), a slightly aggressive large and mid-cap fund (20%) a high-quality, low credit risk, short-duration fund (20%) and a corporate bond fund (20%). Please give this portfolio at least 5-6 years and gradually move to low-risk options such as senior citizens’ scheme and deposits once you hit retirement and need regular income. Set aside other surplus for any other corpus or surplus for your son’s education or marriage and avoid digging into your retirement corpus.

(The author is co-founder, Primeinvestor.in)