Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Transport Board

January 18, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The first batch of Ashok Leyland’s buses was handed over to SLTB on January 5.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland will supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

As a part of the order, ALL recently delivered 75 buses to the island nation on its Independence Day. The order is a part of a Line of Credit extended by the Export Import Bank of India, under the Economic Assistance Scheme of Indian Government, it said in a statement.

“More than 5,000 Ashok Leyland buses are currently in operation with SLTB and these new 32-seater buses are expected to be put into operation in rural routes throughout the island. Ashok Leyland buses and trucks are also manufactured in Sri Lanka and the brand “Lanka Ashok Leyland” is well known among Sri Lankans,” said Amandeep Singh, President International Operations.

