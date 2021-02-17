Business

Ashok Leyland increases clean energy sourcing

Ashok Leyland Ltd, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60% for its countrywide operations from 32%.

Right now, 75% of the energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60% throughout India is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy, said the company in a statement.

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, has built a 75MW solar plant for Ashok Leyland in Tamil Nadu. It is one of the largest, group-captive solar plants in India serving a single client. The plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

This project will enable ALL to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, thereby helping it achieve its sustainability goals. The Hinduja Group is evaluating its operations globally and has planned similar ESG initiatives across the different companies, said Shom Hinduja, president, Alternative Energy & Sustainability Initiatives, Hinduja Group.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 11:18:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashok-leyland-increases-clean-energy-sourcing/article33864880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY