Apollo Micro Systems plans new facility with Rs 150 crore investment

October 05, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., which is into electronic manufacturing, hardware designing, weapon integration, and platform integration, has announced plans to set up a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad with an investment of ₹150 crore.

The company plans to complete construction within nine months. It said new units will add an additional infrastructure of 3,00,000 sq. ft. to its existing facility

Recently, the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Ltd., which will focus on creating alliances and technological partnerships with various international companies to provide latest defence solutions.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, founder and managing director, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., in a statement said, “The company has entered into significant agreements with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These agreements mark a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with DRDO and signify our commitment to excellence in technology and innovation in defense-related projects.”

“We are gradually scaling up to be a weapon design, development and manufacturing company for which the weapon integration facilities are being commissioned,” he added.