Anant Raj Ltd. focuses on integrated township project 

Published - May 18, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Real estate developer Anant Raj Ltd. said it was focussing on its 200-acre integrated residential township in Sector 63A, Gurugram to deliver high-quality living. This project comprises villas, floors, communal and group housing.

The company recently introduced its ultra-luxury project “The Estate Residences’ featuring 248 units of 4 BHK residences, totalling over 1.00 million sq. ft. of saleable area. 

“The market response to this project has been overwhelmingly positive, with units sold within a few days of launch,” the company said in a statement.  The company is also planning to start a few group-housing projects. 

Besides this township project, Anant Raj Ltd., which is led by its Chairman Ashok Sarin, also possesses land holdings of about 100 acre in Delhi and an additional 100 acre in NCR. 

Development of lands in Delhi is expected to commence once the Master Development Plan 2041 of Delhi is notified, the company said.

Towards providing quality accommodation to industrial workers residing in the outskirts of cities, the company had planned for affordable housing project in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

A similar project has come up in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance living conditions of factory workers.

