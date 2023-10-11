HamberMenu
Anant Goenka appointed RPG Group vice chairman

October 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
In addition to his new role, Mr. Anant Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RPG Group has announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of Vice Chairman. In addition to his new role, Mr. Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. 

“This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, which is acclaimed for its corporate governance and people friendly value system,” RPG Group said in a statement 

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group said, “Anant’s extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group.”

“This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers,” he said.

