Amazon introduces khadi sellers

Amazon on Wednesday introduced multiple sellers associated with West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board, West Bengal Handicrafts Development Corporation and M.P. Khadi and Village Industries Board.

The objective is to empower and encourage the growth of artisans and weavers, bring all forms of Indian crafts online and expand the selection for customers.

The move would have a significant impact on the lives of more than 40,000 artisans and weavers from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, according to the e-commerce firm.

“Artisans and weavers comprise an important section of our seller community,’’ said Pranav Bhasin, director- MSME and seller experience at Amazon India.