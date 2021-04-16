ALL delivers bullet proof vehicles to IAF

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) delivered a first-of-its-kind ‘light bullet proof vehicles’ (LBPV) to the Indian Air Force recently.

LBPV is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s (LM) next gen common vehicle developed under transfer of technology from LM. It is completely indigenised, ALL said in a statement.

“This LBPV is another example of our team’s capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, ALL.

“Our mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for defence personnel and logistics, and they have proved to be reliable partners, across our armed forces. Our relationship with Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG Programme and under TOT transfer and we hope to develop many more products for India and export market on this platform,” said Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland.

LBPV has got four main characteristics that makes it ideal for host of military applications. High off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water. Extremely high payload fraction, accommodating a crew of six and ample cargo space to carry substantial mission equipment. Outstanding ride quality and low occupant-absorbed power. It offers superior protection and combat capability. The crew is well protected from both ballistic and blast threats and can launch attacks.