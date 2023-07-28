HamberMenu
Flight to Hyderabad leaves without Karnataka Governor, airline regrets and orders probe

Sources said that the Governor arrived at the airport in Bengaluru just four minutes prior to the departure of the flight

July 28, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot was to travel on flight I5972, which was scheduled to depart at 2.05 p.m. from Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The flight took off at 2.12 p.m. without the Governor.

| Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on July 27 was stranded at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after the AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) flight took off without him.

Mr Gehlot was to travel on flight I5972, which was scheduled to depart at 2.05 p.m. from Terminal 2. The flight took off at 2.12 p.m. without the Governor.

The airline confirmed that Mr Gehlot was scheduled to travel by the flight, and that he missed it. Regretting the incident, AIX Connect has ordered an investigation into the incident.  

“We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted, and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor’s office to address their concerns. Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor’s office,” an airline spokesperson said on July 28.

Governor arrived late at Bengaluru airport

Sources said that the Governor arrived at the airport just four minutes prior to the departure of the flight.

“As per the departure schedule, the flight was to leave at 2.05 p.m., but the Governor arrived at the airport only at 2.01 p.m. Adhering to safety protocol, doors of the aircraft are closed 10-15 minutes prior to its departure, and the cabin crew, thereafter, conduct the in-flight safety briefing to passengers,” according to a source.

The sources added that once the doors of the aircraft were closed, as they were in this case, it is the prerogative of the captain to open the doors to allow a passenger to board the aircraft.

The flight departed from KIA at 2.12 p.m. and landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 3.11 p.m.

Mr Gehlot left for Hyderabad a few hours later by another AIX Connect flight.

Bangalore / Hyderabad / air transport

