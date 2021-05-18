Air traffic declines 27% in April: DGCA

Domestic air-passenger trips in April registered a decline of 27% compared with the previous month at a time when various parts of the country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to DGCA’s monthly report, domestic carriers together registered 57.25 lakh air travellers in April compared with 78.22 lakh in March. In April 2020, commercial flight operations were suspended during the nationwide lockdown.

Passenger load factor, or average seat occupancy, also recorded a declining trend. SpiceJet sold an average of 70.8% seats on its planes, GoAir 65.7%, AirAsia 64%, IndiGo 58.7%, Vistara 54.6% and Air India 52%.

IndiGo cornered a market share of 53.9%, followed by SpiceJet at 12.3% and Air India at 12%.