GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

VST ropes in Axis Bank to offer loan to farmers

This partnership is expected to enable farmers to avail hassle-free, affordable, and flexible credit facilities.

Published - May 21, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A farmer tilling his agricultural land at Tadigadapa near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. File photo

A farmer tilling his agricultural land at Tadigadapa near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. File photo | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST), a farm equipment manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Axis Bank, to offer financial solutions to the farmers for purchasing tractors and Farm Mechanisation products. 

As per the agreement, Axis Bank will provide financial solutions to VST’s prospective customers through its network of 5370 branches.

As per the MOU both the companies would leverage their extensive footprint to reach out to the farmers community to ensure that they have an easy access to credit facility for adapting farm mechanisation, the company said.

This partnership is expected to enable farmers to avail hassle-free, affordable, and flexible credit facilities to transform the agricultural sector, said the company.

The Bank would offer flexible repayment options, swift sanctions, and special benefits on EMI options to encourage the farmers to opt for adapting farm mechanisation. 

“Mr. Antony Cherukara, CEO, of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. said, “At VST, it is our constant endeavour to facilitate ease of farming, by bringing down the overall time and cost of farming and improving output and farm income. MoU will especially help small and marginal farmers in availing hassle-free credit facilities for buying our products.”

Related Topics

loans / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.