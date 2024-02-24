GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi inaugurates 11 godowns in PACS under world's largest grain storage plan in cooperative sector

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for an additional 500 PACS across the country for the construction of godowns and other agri infrastructure

February 24, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda during the inauguration & foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple key initiatives for cooperative sector, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda during the inauguration & foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple key initiatives for cooperative sector, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 inaugurated 11 godowns for grain storage in primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) spread across 11 states as part of the government's flagship 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan' in the cooperative sector.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for an additional 500 PACS across the country for the construction of godowns and other agri infrastructure.

He also inaugurated a project for computerisation of 18,000 PACS across the country.

The aim behind these initiatives is to seamlessly integrate PACS godowns with the food grain supply chain, with a collaborative effort of NABARD and spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Addressing a gathering in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the cooperative sector is instrumental in shaping a resilient economy and propelling the development of rural areas.

"Today we have launched the world's largest storage scheme for our farmers. Under this, thousands of warehouses and thousands of godowns will be constructed across the country," he said.

He also urged the cooperative sector to help India reduce its import dependence on agricultural products, including edible oils, and also fertilisers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / New Delhi / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.