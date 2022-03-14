Adani Group taps Greenko for hydro power 

The Adani Group has entered into a partnership with Greenko Group to utilise the latter’s standalone long duration hydro energy storage capacity for its facilities.

Under the partnership, firm and dispatchable renewable energy solution, including round-the-clock power supply of up to 1GW will be supplied to Adani Group’s proposed industrial complex in Gujarat, making it a one-of-its-kind green industrial complex globally, according to a joint statement on Monday.

Greenko said it had offered 6 GWh of long duration hydro storage capacity from its proprietary ‘Off-Stream Closed-Loop Pumped Storage Project’ under development at Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The group has an installed capacity base of 7.3 GW across solar, wind and hydro generation technologies spread over 100 projects in 15 States and delivering 20 billion units of renewable energy annually across the country constituting 1.5-2% of total India electricity needs. It is the world’s largest energy storage company, Greenko said.