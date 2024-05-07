ACwO unveils smart watch for women

May 07, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

ACwO, a consumer tech brand specialising in hearable and wearable devices, announced the introduction of FwIT Play, a 1.75 inch smart watch “created and designed for women.”

Currently sold at an introductory price of ₹3,499, ACwO FwIT Play, which has an in-built SOS feature and a compass, is available on acwo.com, ONDC, Tata CLiQ, Snapdeal and other leading e-commerce platforms.

“While the average Indian woman’s wrist size ranges between 14 cm and 16 cm, most smartwatches do not keep this into consideration, along with design and aesthetics, leaving women with very limited choices,” ACwO said in a statement.

“FwIT Play is India’s first luxury smartwatch for women. For us, it’s more than just tech; it’s a celebration of womanhood. The FwIT Play is packed with features that help women take charge of their lives, including a discreet SOS function that can provide critical assistance in moments of need,” a spokesperson for ACwO said.