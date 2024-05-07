GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ACwO unveils smart watch for women

May 07, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ACwO, a consumer tech brand specialising in hearable and wearable devices, announced the introduction of FwIT Play, a 1.75 inch smart watch “created and designed for women.”

Currently sold at an introductory price of ₹3,499, ACwO FwIT Play, which has an in-built SOS feature and a compass, is available on acwo.com, ONDC, Tata CLiQ, Snapdeal and other leading e-commerce platforms.

“While the average Indian woman’s wrist size ranges between 14 cm and 16 cm, most smartwatches do not keep this into consideration, along with design and aesthetics, leaving women with very limited choices,” ACwO said in a statement. 

“FwIT Play is India’s first luxury smartwatch for women. For us, it’s more than just tech; it’s a celebration of womanhood. The FwIT Play is packed with features that help women take charge of their lives, including a discreet SOS function that can provide critical assistance in moments of need,” a spokesperson for ACwO said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.