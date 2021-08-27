Business

ACMA appoints Sunjay J. Kapur as president

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Friday appointed Sunjay J. Kapur, chairman of SONA Comstar, as its president for 2021-22.

Shradha Suri Marwah, CMD, Subros, was appointed as the vice-president of the industry body.

“The times ahead are challenging yet exciting as the industry is witnessing a transition to the next generation of mobility. It is indeed an imperative for ACMA to drive change through entire component manufacturing ecosystem and help members to stay relevant with increased focus on localisation and indigenous technology development.”


