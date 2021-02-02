Accenture to buy cloud native firm Imaginea

Accenture has agreed to acquire California-based Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm, that has several offices and a large employee base in India.
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The acquisition would add 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernisation skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform, as per an Accenture statement.
Kishore Durg, global lead, Accenture Cloud First Integrated Cloud Services, said, “Imaginea puts us in an even stronger position to accelerate innovation across diverse industries, drive complex change and create lasting value.”
Imaginea currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath