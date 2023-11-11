Academia can’t operate in isolation; collaboration critical in fast-changing tech landscape: Capgemini

November 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru There exists a crisis in Indian education; the academia and educational institutions cannot operate in isolation anymore in a highly converging and rapidly changing technology landscape, cautioned Clifton Menezes, India Head of Group Portfolio at Capgemini. “At least four academics have recently approached us to explore the possibility of redrawing their syllabi to keep their institutions update with the changing requirement of business globally,” said Mr. Menezes who is responsible for Capgemini’s go-to-market transition and digitisation technologies such as Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and Cybersecurity, Digital Customer Experience, Digital Core, Application Management Services, and Digital Engineering & Manufacturing Services. “Educators and educational institutions are increasingly realising the fact that corporations like Capgemini, who are focusing on innovation and doing extensive research around cutting edge technologies will be able to help them change and fit the industry and on their own reach out to corporates,” he told The Hindu. “The faculty in India is good, but the problem is all of them are not up to date with fast-moving technological changes that are taking place. There is a lag. Therefore, industry-academia collaborations are going to be a win-win for all and academia can not operate in isolation any more,” he insisted..

Capgemini has already collaborated with many IITs, universities and start-ups in the country in Quantum Computing, AI, Design and Edge Computing. “Capgemini has been quite inclined towards innovation and that makes us more attractive to academia globally,” he added.

However, the technology evangelist at Capgemini said IT “need not always mean doing complex things”.

“In fact, it often could be about doing simple things, but with a huge impact on business value in terms of improving the revenue and boosting the profit margin of companies.”

According to him, the Capgemini team was helping a large retail firm to pool, sanitise, streamline, store and analyse customer and employee data currently lying in silos across the global organisation. “We have started this huge data programme using Gen AI from Bengaluru for the company. Two phases are over already. This will help the company understand their customers much better,” he added. Similarly, Capgemini is helping to digitally transform a large postal organisation in the U.K.

Earlier, the company used to take at least six months to release a product (a new stamp of something else), but with digitisation the product development time has been cut to 2 to 3 weeks, according to Mr. Menezes.

“The company initially thought of starting a parcel logistics to increase its revenue and make it more relevant in the digital world, but later, with Capgemini’s intervention, the postal company started partnering with large e-tailers such as Ebay and Amazon as they know the last-mile like nobody else in U.K. and Europe,” he said. “Today, some 35% of this postal company’s entire business comes from last mile logistics business on behalf of Ebay and Amazon,” he added. Capgemini’s recently concluded Tech Fiesta brought together its entire ecosystem comprising employees, partners, customers, the academia (from over 50 universities) and start-ups (representatives from over 100 firms) at the tech capital of India.

At Tech Fiesta, the company showcased cutting-edge GTM solutions to clients that have had a significant impact across retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and services sectors. With several formats of interactions such as demo zones, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, Capgemini also presented 20 innovative solutions across the entire spectrum of future technologies.

“Today, we are in the midst of too many technologies such as Cloud, IOT, Quantum Computing, Mesh, Edge, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and many more are evolving as we speak. It creates a quite involved and intense tech environment for any individual or organisation, so it is good to do things in collaboration,” Mr. Menezes recommended.