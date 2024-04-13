Watch | The troubles behind Vistara’s massive flight cancellations

April 13, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

Starting March 30, Vistara began to see scores of flight cancellations flooding social media with passenger complaints. Over the next four or five days, the airline saw over 150 flights cancelled and more than 200 flights delayed for more than two hours.

The airline attributed the cancellations to crew unavailability. But in order to cope with the situation and to avoid any further inconvenience to passengers the airline decided to drop a total of 1,000 flights in the month of April, or roughly 30 flights a day. This is about 10% of the airline’s total number of daily flights.

Why were there so many cancellations? Why was there deep unrest among pilots?

