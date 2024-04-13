GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | The troubles behind Vistara’s massive flight cancellations

Watch | The troubles behind Vistara’s massive flight cancellations I Explained

Why was there deep unrest among pilots? Will it affect your travel plans this month?

April 13, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

Jagriti Chandra

Starting March 30, Vistara began to see scores of flight cancellations flooding social media with passenger complaints. Over the next four or five days, the airline saw over 150 flights cancelled and more than 200 flights delayed for more than two hours.

The airline attributed the cancellations to crew unavailability. But in order to cope with the situation and to avoid any further inconvenience to passengers the airline decided to drop a total of 1,000 flights in the month of April, or roughly 30 flights a day. This is about 10% of the airline’s total number of daily flights.

Why were there so many cancellations? Why was there deep unrest among pilots?

Read:  Why are Vistara flights being cancelled? | Explained 

Script and presentation: Jagriti Chandra

Video: Dipesh

Production: Shikha Kumari

Related stories

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.