GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGCA cracks the whip on Vistara

The airline sees 61 flight cancellations on Tuesday

April 02, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

Aviation safety regulator DGCA cracked the whip on Vistara, embroiled in a standoff with its pilots over a new pay structure ahead of the merger with Air India, after it cancelled 61 flights on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the airline to submit daily figures of flight cancellations and delays. It has also said it will be monitoring the situation to ensure the airline complies with regulations on refunds and compensation for affected passengers.

After witnessing 49 flight cancellations on Monday as a section of pilots reported sick, the airline announced it will “temporarily reduce the number of flights” to minimise inconvenience to passengers. It acknowledged the recent cancellations and delays were due to “crew unavailability”.

Tensions were brewing between the pilots and the management since mid-February, when the airline announced that Air India’s new pay structure would also apply to Vistara pilots which would result in a pay cut of ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh for First Officers (or junior pilots). This resulted in an average of 10-15 flights being cancelled daily.

Pilot sources have also flagged rostering ‘malpractices’ where backdated changes are made to a pilot’s roster to show they were given adequate rest and weekly offs in compliance with regulations. They also blamed laggard training which had led to a longer time frame for releasing trainees for flying resulting in an artificial shortage.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.