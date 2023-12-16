GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Volkswagen India ties up with Centre for its vehicle scheme

December 16, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
FILE - The company logo adorns the tailgate of an unsold 2021 Tiguan sports-utility vehicle at a Volkswagen dealership, on March 21, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo. An audit commissioned by Volkswagen has found no indication of forced labor at its plant in China's Xinjiang region, where Western governments have accused the Chinese government of human rights violations against the Uyghur ethnic minority. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) | Photo Credit: AP

Automaker Volkswagen India has partnered with Centre's Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar scheme to offer its products to personnel of central security agencies and their families.

Under this initiative, Volkswagen India is making its entire range of cars available to beneficiaries of the KPKB scheme across the country.

The KPKB scheme was launched as a welfare initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2006. It caters to serving and retired members of the Central Armed Police Forces and their families.

Aimed at enhancing the accessibility of its portfolio of cars, this new initiative enables beneficiaries to experience world-class mobility with an even more reasonable price tag, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen retails the mid-size sedan Virtus, sports utility vehicle Taigun, and its premium SUV Tiguan in India.

Some of the security forces covered under the scheme include the Border Security Forces, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Force among others.

The scheme benefits are also extended to the personnel of State Police Forces, the Railway Protection Force, the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Protection Group, the National Crime Records Bureau, and the National Investigation Agency, it added.

