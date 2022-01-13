Industry

TCS to buy back shares for ₹18,000-cr.

A view of the Tata Consultancy Services. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has approved a proposal to buy back up to four crore equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹18,000 crore, being 1.08% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹4,500 each.

The buyback is proposed to be made on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route, the company said in a filing.

As on January 7, promoter companies held 72.19% stake in the company.

The buyback does not include transaction costs, applicable taxes and other related expenses, it said.


Jan 13, 2022

