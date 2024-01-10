Tata to build semiconductor factory in Gujarat: Chairman Chandrasekaran

January 10, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Gandhinagar

Tata Group will build a semi-conductor factory at Dholera in Gujarat, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on January 10.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, he said the group is about to start a 20 GW giga-factory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months.

The group, he said, has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding, and announcing a “huge semiconductor fab” in Dholera. "We are about to complete negotiations for the semiconductor fab, and start in 2024," he said.