GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata to build semiconductor factory in Gujarat: Chairman Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the group is about to start a 20 GW giga-factory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months.

January 10, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. File

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tata Group will build a semi-conductor factory at Dholera in Gujarat, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on January 10.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, he said the group is about to start a 20 GW giga-factory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months.

The group, he said, has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding, and announcing a “huge semiconductor fab” in Dholera. "We are about to complete negotiations for the semiconductor fab, and start in 2024," he said.

Related Topics

Gujarat / Ahmedabad / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.