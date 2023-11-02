HamberMenu
Tata Motors Q2 net surges to ₹3,764 crore

November 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Motors Ltd. second quarter consolidated net profit exceeded expectations backed by strong Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales and grew to ₹3,764 crore as against a net loss of ₹945 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the company’s revenues grew 32.1% to ₹1,05,128 crore. All auto verticals continued their profitable growth trajectory.

The company’s net automotive debt reduced to ₹38,700 crore. 

JLR revenues improved 30.4% to £6.9 billion. Strong wholesales and improved mix resulted in Earnings Before Income Tax (EBIT) margins of 7.3%.

Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles (CV) revenues improved by 22.3% and EBIT to 7.9% benefiting from higher realisations, richer mix and favourable commodity prices.

Passenger Vehicles (PV) revenues were marginally down 3% impacted by the transition to the new launches while EBIT margins improved by 140 bps to 1.8% due to savings in commodity costs, the company said. 

On the outlook the company said, “We remain optimistic on demand despite external challenges and anticipate a moderate inflationary environment. We aim to deliver a stronger performance in H2, due to a healthy order book at JLR, strong demand for heavy trucks in CV and exciting new generation products in PV.”

