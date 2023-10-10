‘Tata Motors on track to sell 1,00,000 e-passenger cars in FY24’

October 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tata Motors Ltd., (TML) is on-track to sell about 1,00,000 electric passenger cars during the current fiscal year, according to Vivek Srivastava, Head Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

From April to September 2023, Tata Motors sold 36,500 electric passenger cars (e-PCs) against 50,443 units in FY23. “Our ambition is to sell 1,00,000 units in the current fiscal,” Mr. Srivastava said in an interview.

“It took us 44 months to sell the first 10,000 units. And in past 19 months, we crossed the 50,000 mark. The 50,000-100,000 mark was achieved in less than 12 months. We have been selling about 5,500-6,000 ePCs per month on an average, since April,” Mr. Srivastava said.

Though, the auto major has seven passenger cars in its portfolio, only Nexon, Tigor, Tiago and XPres-T have been offered as EVs as well.

Mr. Srivastava said the company had set a target to attain net zero emissions by 2040 with EVs accounting for 50% of total units produced. He said EVs currently constitute more than 13% of production.

On the spike in the company’s EV sales across India, he said, “consumers have started adopting it after getting clarity on important issues such as charging infrastructure solutions and range anxiety after using EVs for some time now.”

“We are also doing our bit to improve the charging infrastructure along with the Central Government,” but Mr. Srivastava did not elaborate on the nature of these imporvements.