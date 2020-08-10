Sundaram Finance Q1 net rises 6%

Non-banking financial company Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) has registered a 6% rise in its net profit for the first quarter ended June to ₹166 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹948 crore from ₹930 crore. Assets under management contracted to ₹29,580 crore from ₹29,977 crore. Deposit base crossed ₹3,700 crore, SFL said in a statement.

“With the monsoon tracking well, the rural economy holds promise,” said T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, MD, SFL.

“Passenger car sales are beginning to look up and the oncoming festive season could prove a shot in the arm for auto manufacturers,” he added.

“The government’s investment in infrastructure could provide a boost to the construction equipment segment,” he said.