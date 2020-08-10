Industry

Sundaram Finance Q1 net rises 6%

Non-banking financial company Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) has registered a 6% rise in its net profit for the first quarter ended June to ₹166 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹948 crore from ₹930 crore. Assets under management contracted to ₹29,580 crore from ₹29,977 crore. Deposit base crossed ₹3,700 crore, SFL said in a statement.

“With the monsoon tracking well, the rural economy holds promise,” said T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, MD, SFL.

“Passenger car sales are beginning to look up and the oncoming festive season could prove a shot in the arm for auto manufacturers,” he added.

“The government’s investment in infrastructure could provide a boost to the construction equipment segment,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 11:36:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sundaram-finance-q1-net-rises-6/article32320285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story