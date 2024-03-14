GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet finalises lease agreements for 10 aircraft

Shares of SpiceJet rose 6% to ₹53.39 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE

March 14, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

SpiceJet on March 14 said it has finalised lease agreements for 10 planes as the no-frills airline looks to expand its capacity.

It has also received three airframes as part of recent settlement agreements.

An official in the know said the airline is also in talks with lessors regarding eight aircraft whose leases are expiring this month. Of these, the carrier is looking to retain at least six planes, the official added.

Besides, the official said two aircraft that were grounded are back in operation.

Currently, SpiceJet has more than 30 planes in its fleet. In a release on March 14, the airline said it has finalised lease agreements for 10 planes.

According to the release, it has received three airframes as part of recent settlement agreements and these have also resulted in savings of ₹685 crore for the airline. Airframe refers to an aircraft without engines.

Shares of SpiceJet rose 6% to ₹53.39 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE.

Related Topics

air transport / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.