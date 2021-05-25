Shibulal buys Infosys shares worth ₹100 crore from wife Kumari

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has bought shares worth ₹100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction.

“...We are hereby informing you about the sale of 7,45,150 equity shares (representing 0.02 per cent) of Infosys to S.D. Shibulal by way of block sale on the platform of the stock exchange on May 24, 2021,” Kumari Shibulal said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, Mr. Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at ₹100 crore.

Post the transaction, Mr. Shibulal’s stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.10 per cent, while Ms. Kumari’s stake stands at 0.16 per cent.

Prior to this, Mr. Shibulal had purchased the firm’s scrips worth ₹100 crore on May 12 and for ₹100 crore on May 19, through open market deals.

The scrips were offloaded by Ms. Kumari on both the occasions.