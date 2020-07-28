Senco Gold CMD Shaankar Sen passes away

Shaankar Sen, chairman and managing director of Senco Gold Ltd., which runs the chain of Senco Gold and diamond jewellery stores, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. He was 60.
He was also the vice chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, the domestic body responsible for the welfare of the jewellery sector and all stakeholders.
In a statement to GJC members, N. Anantha Padmanabhan, Chairman, GJC said, “It is with immense grief and sorrow we are sharing the tragic news of demise of our Vice Chairman GJC Mr. Shaankar Sen. He had been battling Covid-19 since past few weeks and unfortunately today his soul departed for heavenly abode.
“Mr. Sen was one of the founding members of GJC and was a prominent personality in the Gems & Jewellery Industry. The entire Industry, Senco family and friends deeply mourns this tragic loss and pray the almighty to give strength to the family,” he said.
Pramod Dugar, Secretary Calcutta Gem and Jewellers Welfare Association, in a statement said,” Our beloved Sri Sankaar Sen has left for his heavenly abode today at around 9.20 am. This is a very shocking news for the entire industry.”
As a mark of respect, the jewellery trade in Kolkata remained closed at 3p.m. on Tuesday.
