HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI’s Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI Deputy Governor

Mr. Janakiraman’s appointment was notified by the Department of Personnel and Training on June 20

June 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
He will replace Deputy Governor M.K. Jain whose tenure will end this month. (For Representational Purpose only)

He will replace Deputy Governor M.K. Jain whose tenure will end this month. (For Representational Purpose only) | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has selected State Bank of India Managing Director Swaminathan Janakiraman for the post of Deputy Governor in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Mr. Janakiraman’s appointment was notified by the Department of Personnel and Training on Tuesday. He would have a tenure of three years from the date of joining, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He will replace Deputy Governor M.K. Jain whose tenure will end this month. Mr. Jain, the former chief of IDBI Bank and Indian Bank, was appointed to the critical RBI role in 2018. Typically, at least one of the central bank’s deputy governors is picked from public sector banks. 

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / banking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.