RBL Bank’s deposit base shrinks by 3%

The fall-out of Yes Bank’s moratorium has impacted RBL Bank’s deposit base, which contracted by 3% in one week due to withdrawal by two State government agencies.
“While there has been no material impact on our retail deposits, there have been some withdrawals from institutional depositors and a couple of State government organisations constituting about 3% of our total deposits in the last one week,” the bank informed the exchanges.
“This is being addressed on a one-on-one basis with the State governments and at the industry level by RBI. In spite of this, we remain highly liquid with significant retail deposits, institutional lines, refinance, and surplus liquid assets,” the bank added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.