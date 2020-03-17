Industry

RBL Bank’s deposit base shrinks by 3%

The fall-out of Yes Bank’s moratorium has impacted RBL Bank’s deposit base, which contracted by 3% in one week due to withdrawal by two State government agencies.

“While there has been no material impact on our retail deposits, there have been some withdrawals from institutional depositors and a couple of State government organisations constituting about 3% of our total deposits in the last one week,” the bank informed the exchanges.

“This is being addressed on a one-on-one basis with the State governments and at the industry level by RBI. In spite of this, we remain highly liquid with significant retail deposits, institutional lines, refinance, and surplus liquid assets,” the bank added.

