Industry

Rabi Sankar takes charge as RBI Dy. Gov.

T. Rabi Sankar on Monday assumed office as a Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Mr. Sankar, who was an executive director prior to his elevation, will oversee eight departments including currency management, foreign exchange and internal debt management.

A career central banker, he had joined the Reserve Bank in 1990.

His areas of expertise include exchange rate management and reserves portfolio management.

He had served as an IMF consultant between 2005-11. Mr. Sankar holds a Master of Philosophy degree in economics from the JNU.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2021 12:20:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/rabi-sankar-takes-charge-as-rbi-dy-gov/article34474697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY