Prepared with business continuity plan for Haifa port in Israel: Adani Ports

October 09, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. which runs the Haifa Port in Israel, said it is closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in south Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the north.

“We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe. We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality,” a spokesperson of the company said in a statement.

“The overall contribution of Haifa in APSEZ’s numbers is relatively small at 3% of the total cargo volume. For the current financial year [Apr 23-Mar 24], we have guided for Haifa Cargo volumes range of 10-12 MMT and APSEZ’s total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT,” the statement said.

“In the initial six months [Apr-Sep 23], APSEZ’s total cargo volume was ~203 MMT, of which the Haifa share is ~6 MMT. We stay confident of APSEZs business performance,” it added.