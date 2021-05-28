Industry

Paytm board likely to dicuss $3 billion IPO plans today

Paytm logo. File  

The board of One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, is expected to deliberate on plans to go public with an initial public offer worth $3 billion during its meeting on Friday evening, according to sources.

The proposed IPO, through which the company plans to raise nearly ₹21,800 crore, if successful, would be the largest such offer, breaking state-owned Coal India’s 2010 record of ₹15,475 crore.

The company, backed by SoftBank and Alibaba, did not comment on the matter.

Last month, food delivery platform Zomato filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise ₹8,250 crore through an initial public offering.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 5:14:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/paytm-board-likely-to-dicuss-3-billion-ipo-plans-today/article34667442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY