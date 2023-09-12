Parle collaborates with IBM to drive digital transformation using cloud, AI

September 12, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Mumbai

IBM on September 12 announced the expansion of its collaboration with Parle Products, the biscuit brand in India, to further the company’s digital transformation journey.

By deploying cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for business solutions through the course of engagement, Parle has been able to reduce sourcing cost, enhance sales forecast accuracy, lower cost to serve and optimize overall IT infrastructure, claimed the company.

Prior to embarking on the transformation journey, Parle was dealing with complexities in their intricate supply and distribution network because of non-differentiated strategies across products as well as channel and fulfilment approaches, as per IBM officials.

This resulted in service-level constraints and higher cost to serve. Since its association with IBM in 2014, Parle has been able to bring operational efficiencies by leveraging the cloud and AI capabilities of IBM Consulting, IBM officials further said.

Sanjay Joshi, CIO, Parle Products said,, “With IBM Consulting, we are poised to unlock newer avenues of growth and remain at the forefront of industry evolution.”

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, IBM Consulting – India/South Asia said, “Today, leveraging exponential technologies like cloud and AI are fundamental to every company’s competitiveness by transforming the way that they meet customer demands and operate their businesses. “

IBM has been helping Parle in the areas of various functions around it’s Procurement Transformation, Supply Chain Evolution and HR Transformation.